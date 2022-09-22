HAZARD — Continuing to win in the first half of the 2022 high school football season, Perry Central topped visiting Powell County 42-32 on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Commodores defeated the Pirates in a non-district game.

Perry Central piled up 521 total yards in the win over Powell County.

Leading Perry Central through the air, Kizer Slone completed eight of 12 passes for 205 yards and three TDs. Slone, who threw one interception, completed two or more passes to three different receivers.

Noah Kilburn hauled in three receptions for 89 yards in the Commodores' win.

Crossing the goal line during Perry Central's non-district triumph, Ethan Combs reeled in two receptions for 59 yards and one TD.

Finding the end zone multiple times in the Commodores' win, Ty Vinson made three receptions for 57 yards and two TDs.

Perry Central rushed 38 times for 309 yards and three TDs. Elijah Gayheart led Perry Central on the ground, rushing 25 times for 213 yards. Instrumental in Perry Central's win, Seth Jackson rushed 11 times for 82 yards and three TDs.

Hunter Griffie and Jackson Deaton paced Perry Central defensively, recording 16 tackles apiece.

Following the leading performances by two of his teammates, Phoenix Eddington posted 12 tackles.

Powell County rushed 41 times for 272 yards and four TDs. Landon Wells led Powell County on the ground, rushing 12 times for 106 yards and one TD. In addition to Wells, Larry Shifflet, Aiden Larrison and Jacob Green added one rushing TD apiece for the Pirates.

Gavin Whitehouse recorded a team-high 12 tackles to pace Powell County defensively.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Letcher County Central for a Class 4A District 8 game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.