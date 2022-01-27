HAZARD — Perry County Central pulled away to beat visiting Buckhorn 89-26 in a 54th District boys' basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Following the win, Perry Central improved to 17-2 overall and 3-0 in the 54th District.

Buckhorn dropped to 7-13 overall and 1-2 in the 54th District as a result of the loss.

Thriving offensively, Perry County Central shot 61 percent (36 of 59) from the field. The Commodores shot 48.4 percent (15 of 31) from three-point range in the district win.

Three Perry Central players reached double figures in scoring.

Tyler Day led the Commodores, scoring a team-high 12 points. Accompanying Day in double figures for Perry County Central, Trayten Woods scored 11 points and Evan Eversole netted 10 points.

Perry County Central featured 14 different scorers, including Rydge Beverly (eight points), Dylan Knight (eight points), Jayden Sanders (seven points), Landon Napier (seven points), Dylan Brock (six points), Dalton Combs (six points), Carter Castle (three points), Mason Sumner (three points), Gatlin Vanover (three points), Caleb Caudill (three points) and Tyson Neace (two points).

Buckhorn shot only 15 percent (six of 40) from the field. The Wildcats shot 25 percent (three of 12) from three-point range.

Buckhorn shot 73.3 percent (11 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Accounting for over half of Buckhorn's scoring, Jacob McCoy netted a game-high 14 points to lead the Wildcats.

In addition to McCoy's game-high performance, Cameron Caudill (six points), Brayden Campbell (three points) and Jesse Cole (three points) provided scoring for the Wildcats.

Longtime 54th District foes, Perry County Central and Buckhorn met for the first time in the 2021/2022 boys' high school basketball season.