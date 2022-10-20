MANCHESTER — Perry Central couldn't return to the win column as Clay County held on to prevail 30-27 in a Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 14

Following the loss, Perry Central dropped to 5-3 overall and 0-3 in Class 4A District 8.

Clay County improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Class 4A District 8 after claiming the win.

Tate Rice led Clay County to the win, completing 19 of 21 passes for 290 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, Rice, who threw a pair of interceptions, rushed two times for nine yards and one TD.

Tyson Wagers hauled in nine receptions for 165 yards and one TD to lead Clay County's receivers.

Another Clay County receiver, Zachary Saylor, reeled in nine receptions for 111 yards and two TDs.

Lucas Allen paced Clay County on the ground, rushing 20 times for 110 yards.

Providing a lift on defense for the Tigers, Jonah Taylor recorded an interception.

The Commodores rushed 40 times for 242 yards and four TDs in the setback. Ethan Combs led Perry Central on the ground, rushing 16 times for 117 yards and two TDs.

Behind Combs, Seth Jackson rushed 16 times for 101 yards for the Commodores.

Delivering on the ground and through the air for Perry Central, Kizer Slone rushed four times for 18 yards and two TDs.

Slone completed six of 16 passes for 91 yards. The Perry Central quarterback threw one interception.

Ethan Combs emerged as Perry Central's top receiver, reeling in three receptions for 62 yards.

Phoenix Eddington recorded a game-high 18 tackles for the Commodores. Ranking as Perry Central's second-leading tackler, Hunter Griffie posted 13 tackles.

Providing a lift in the defensive secondary for Perry Central, Nolan Wooton and Ty Vinson recorded one interception apiece.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Harlan County for a late-season Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 21.