HAZARD — Perry Central faltered late as visiting Letcher Central battled back from behind to win 49-32 in a Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Sept. 23.

Letcher Central used a dominant second half performance to top Perry Central. The Cougars scored 35 points in the second half to knock off the Commodores.

Perry Central suffered the setback after leading 32-14 in the third quarter.

Letcher Central rushed 34 times for 267 yards and five TDs. Quarterback Jonah Little led Letcher Central to the district win. On the ground, Little rushed 21 times for 177 yards and three TDs. Through the air, Little completed 10 of 15 passes for 176 yards and two TDs. The Letcher Central quarterback threw one interception.

Finishing as Letcher Central's second-leading rusher, Isaac Matthews rushed eight times for 56 yards and two TDs.

Quinton Williams and Brett Smith each hauled in one TD pass reception for the Cougars.

Koby Johnson paced Letcher Central's defensive unit, tallying a game-high 14 tackles.

Delivering for Letcher Central in the secondary, Williams and Smith recorded one interception each.

Kizer Slone led Perry Central, completing 19 of 33 passes for 313 yards and two TDs. Slone, who completed at least one pass to five different receivers, threw two interceptions.

Ethan Combs emerged as Perry Central's leading receiver, hauling in eight receptions for 200 yards and two TDs.

The Commodores rushed 24 times for 106 yards and two TDs. Slone and Seth Jackson provided one rushing TD apiece for the Commodores. Leading the Commodores through the air and on the ground, Slone rushed nine times for 35 yards.

Phoenix Eddington and Hunter Griffie combined to pace Perry Central's defensive effort, recording 10 tackles apiece.

Aiding the Commodores on the defensive side, Nolan Wooton added nine tackles and one interception.

Following the loss, Perry Central dropped to 4-1 overall and opened 0-1 in Class 4A, District 8.

Letcher Central improved to 4-2 overall and opened 1-0 in the district after notching the win.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Paintsville for a non-district game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.