WILLIAMSBURG — Perry Central came up short on the road as Williamsburg held on to win 22-14 on Friday, Oct. 28.

The game served as a season finale for Perry Central, which failed to qualify for the 2022 Class 4A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.

Perry Central suffered its fourth straight loss after opening the 2022 high school football season 5-1.

Following the loss, Perry Central exited the 2022 season 5-5.

With the win, Williamsburg, which qualified for the Class 1A State Playoffs, improved to 7-2.

Williamsburg battled back from behind to claim the win. Perry Central scored first and led 14-0 at halftime but faltered after the intermission period.

Sydney Bowen led Williamsburg to the come-from-behind win over Perry Central. Bowen rushed 20 times for 208 yards and two TDs. Making an impact on the ground and through the air, Bowen completed 14 of 27 passes for 150 yards and one TD. Bowen threw one interception.

The Yellow Jackets rushed 30 times for 257 yards and two TDs.

Contributing to Williamsburg's rushing attack, Hunter Thomas took eight carries for 45 yards.

Nate Goodin led Williamsburg in receiving, making two receptions for 63 yards and one TD.

Contributing to the Yellow Jackets' aerial attack, Cade Hatcher hauled in six receptions for 56 yards.

Thomas recorded a team-high 11 tackles to pace Williamsburg's defensive effort.

Peyton Tye, another defensive player for the Yellow Jackets, tallied 10 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Thriving in the secondary for Williamsburg, Jordan Perkins recorded two interceptions while Goodin picked off one Perry Central pass.

Kizer Slone completed 17 of 36 passes for 231 yards for the Commodores. However, Slone threw three interceptions.

Noah Kilburn led the Commodores in receiving, reeling in five receptions for 80 yards.

Along with Kilburn, Ethan Combs, Tyler Smith and Seth Jackson hauled in multiple receptions for the Commodores.

Perry Central rushed 38 times for 158 yards. Seth Jackson paced Perry Central on the ground, rushing 21 times for 79 yards and one TD.

Ranking as Perry Central's second-leading rusher, Slone rushed 13 times for 60 yards and one TD.

Nolan Wooton led the Commodores defensively, registering eight tackles and one interception.