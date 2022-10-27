HAZARD — Perry Central suffered its third straight loss as visiting Harlan County pulled away to win 52-36 in a Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 21.

Following the loss, Perry Central dropped to 5-4 overall and 0-4 in Class 4A District 8. The Commodores missed out on qualifying for the Class 4A state playoffs.

Harlan County rushed its way past the Commodores. Thriving on the ground, Harlan County (4-5, 1-3) rushed 52 times for 365 yards and five TDs.

Thomas Jordan led the Black Bears on the ground, rushing 23 times for 215 yards and two TDs.

Following his teammate's leading performance in Harlan County's win, Jonah Swanner rushed 21 times for 159 yards and three TDs.

Dallas Sergent and Josh Sergent recorded 13 tackles apiece for the Black Bears.

Leading Harlan County in the secondary, Luke Kelly returned two interceptions for TDs.

Chipping in defensively, Swanner and Gavon Spurlock added one interception apiece in Harlan County's victory. Spurlock and Carter Howard each registered eight tackles for the Black Bears.

Kizer Slone completed 23 of 41 passes for 243 yards and three TDs for the Commodores. However, Slone threw four interceptions.

Noah Kilburn hauled in seven receptions for 97 yards and two TDs to lead Perry Central's receivers.

Slone completed three or more passes to five different receivers. Chipping in offensively for the Commodores, Derrick Fields added one TD pass reception.

Leading Perry Central through the air and on the ground, Slone rushed 14 times for 62 yards and two TDs.

Defensively for Perry Central, Phoenix Eddington recorded a game-high 21 tackles. Finishing near his teammate in the key defensive category, Hunter Griffie registered 19 tackles for the Commodores.

Perry County is scheduled to visit Williamsburg for its season finale on Friday, Oct. 28.