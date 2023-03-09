HAZARD — Perry Central was limited offensively as Breathitt County pulled away to win 62-46 in the 14th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game at John C. Combs Arena on Monday, March 6.

Breathitt County set the tone early, opening the region championship game on a 6-0 run.

The Bobcats outscored Perry County Central 11-7 in the opening quarter.

Breathitt County led 20-13 at halftime and extended its lead after the break.

The Bobcats led 39-26 at the end of the third quarter, forcing the Commodores to face a double-digit deficit during the final quarter.

Austin Sperry scored a game-high 25 points to lead Breathitt County to the region title.

Breathitt County featured three scorers in double figures with Christian Collins and Andrew Combs netting 11 points apiece.

Barely missing double figures for the Bobcats, Luke Bellamy scored nine points.

Accounting for the rest of Breathitt County's scoring, Isaac Bellamy added four points and Bryce Hoskins contributed two points.

Perry Central shot only 32.7 percent (16 of 49) from the field in the region championship game. The Commodores made five of 19 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Perry Central shot 56.2 percent (nine of 16) from the free-throw line.

Rydge Beverly scored 15 points to lead the Commodores. In addition to Beverly reaching double figures for Perry County Central, Dylan Knight netted 11 points.

Behind the two scorers in double figures for the Commodores, Trayten Woods and Kizer Slone added six points apiece.

Chipping in offensively for Perry Central, Carter Castle contributed five points and Tyler Day posted three points.

Breathitt County captured its first 14th Region title since 1996.

Following the loss, Perry Central exited the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season with a 20-15 record.