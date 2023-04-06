When you score a run every inning, it’s hard to lose.

Johnson Central almost achieved that, putting up seven runs in the first four innings.

Going without a run in just the bottom of the fifth, it was still enough for a dominating 8-4 victory over Perry Central. The victory halted a three-game losing skid by the Golden Eagles.

Perry Central started off strong with Mason McAlarnis hitting a home run to put the Commodores up 1-0.

That lead didn’t last long though as the Golden Eagles got on the board with a Chase Preece single scoring Cameron Kelsey, who walked earlier in the inning.

The game would stay tied up for the time being as Johnson Central’s Brock Butcher popped for the final out of the inning third.

Perry Central was unable to score in the second inning going three-up and three-down, thanks to a strong inning on the mound for Preece.

Gavin Crum got things rolling for Johnson Central in the bottom of the second inning with a single. Errors by the Commodores’ defense saw Crum make his way to third base. Logan Morrow followed in the lineup for Johnson Central and came up with a hit to score Crum giving the Golden Eagles the 2-1 lead with one out.

The scoring stopped there as Hunter Blevins followed up with a bunt and was out and Boston Crace struck out for the third out.

Perry Central continued to struggle on offense in the top of the third going scoreless.

Kelsey got things rolling for Johnson Central in the bottom of the third with a line drive double. Cole Ward singled on a line drive to right field to bring Kelsey home making it 3-1.

Perry Central cut into that lead in the top of the fourth.

Perry Central’s Talon Goins walked and Dylan Howard doubled on a line drive to score Goins to cut the Golden Eagle lead to just one run, 3-2.

Johnson Central got the bats moving in a big way in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The slim one run lead swelled to a five run advantage as the Golden Eagles pulled out to a 7-2 lead that started with a Commodore error.

Crum singled on a line drive to make it to first to put one on for the Golden Eagles. Morrow followed with a ground ball and reached on an error by Devin Gayheart to score Crum, making it 4-2. Blevins followed up with a sacrifice, but was able to get on base due to another Perry Central error, while scoring Morrow making it 5-2.

Blevins scored on a Crace double, and Crace scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-2.

The top of the fifth inning saw Perry Central strike back when Tanner Perkins doubled on a line drive to right field, scoring Dylan Elkins cutting the lead back down 7-3.

Johnson Central powered in one more run to make it 8-3 and the Commodores did their best to mount a comeback, netting another run in the top of the seventh before falling to the Golden Eagles 8-4.

For Johnson Central, Preece got the win on the mound going five innings, giving up four hits and three runs, while striking out eight and walking two. Blevins finished out the final two innings giving up one hit and one run.

The Golden Eagles netted eight runs on eight hits, with Crum and Crace both netting two of each to lead the team. Cameron Kelsey had two runs on one hit.

Perkins was the losing pitcher for Perry Central giving up seven runs on six hits and striking out five. Gayheart put in three innings of work as well giving up two hits and one run.

Four different Commodores crossed home plate in the loss with Elkins, McAlarnis, Goins, and Tate Watts all making appearances at home plate for a score.

Perkins had a three hit game, batting in two runners. McAlarnis added a solo homer for the Commodores.

Johnson Central followed up the win with another in the Frank Bloom Tournament at Russell when they beat Fairyland, 8-5.

Perry Central had back-to-back losses, losing 11-0 to Campbell County just three days after the loss to Johnson Central.