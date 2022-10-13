Johnson Central took on Perry Central for its second home game of the season and it was all Golden Eagles from the start.

Johnson Central dominated in all facets of the game, scoring early and often and putting a running clock on the Commodores before halftime.

The coin-toss was won by Johnson Central and the Golden Eagles elected to receive. Logan Music made a nice return to mid field to setup the offense.

After a couple of run plays, Johnson Central called for a pass play and it worked to perfection as quarterback Jacob Grimm connected with Mason Lawson to setup shop at the Commodores 21-yard line.

Perry Central’s defense stepped up in the red zone, holding Johnson Central to a third and three at the 16-yard line.

The wind came out of the defenses sail however as they bit on a hard count to give Johnson Central an easy first down. The Golden Eagles soon after scored on a Lawson end around run to make it 7-0 after the PAT.

The Commodores opening drive on offense sputtered and went from bad to worse when punting on fourth and 11. The punt was blocked and recovered by Johnson Central to set up its offense with great field position, now at the Perry Central 28-yard line.

The Golden Eagles were facing a third and nine at the 13-yard line and once again opened up the playbook with a pass play to Caiden Yates for a TD to make it 14-0 with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter.

Perry Central’s second drive on offense almost stalled out after a fumble, facing a big third and 23. Kizer Slone let a deep ball fly for Ethan Combs who couldn’t make the catch, but was rewarded with a pass interference call to setup third and one.

Perry Central converted for a first down, but again sputtered to a fourth and 12 at the 40-yard line.

It took just one play from scrimmage for the Golden Eagles on its next possession to score. Zack McCoart took off from the Golden Eagles 26-yard line for a TD and with 1:13 left in the first quarter; McCoart’s TD went for 74 yards. Johnson Central took a 21-0 lead with the score.

Perry Central started off its next drive with an untimely interception, returned by Ryan Rice all the way down to the 19-yard line. The Golden Eagles offense however couldn’t find the end zone for the first time of the day being forced to settle for a field goal. Sawyer Crum’s kick went through the uprights making it 24-0 just two minutes into the second quarter.

Johnson Central continued to dominate throughout the game, eventually pulling away to a 52-7 final score.

Johnson Central improves its record to 5-2 on the season after the win.

Perry Central now falls to 5-2, after suffering its second loss in three games. The Commodores fell to Letcher Central 49-32 back in September. Both of those were district losses for the Commodores, meanwhile Johnson Central moves to 2-0 in district play.

Grimm was four of four passing for the Golden Eagles, netting 51 yards and a TD.

McCoart led the rushing attack with 211 yards and three TDs on 13 attempts.

Lawson followed that up with 86 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

Johnson Central hits the road once again, facing its next district test in Harlan County. The Black Bears are 3-4.

Perry Central travels to Clay County (4-3) for its second straight road game.