Perry Central opened the season Tuesday evening against Paintsville.

It was cold out and the Commodores were cold too as Paintsville picked up a 4-0 win over Perry Central in the season opener.

Perry Central only mustered two hits in the shutout loss to the Tigers.

Devin Gayheart and Jacob Daniels both singled for the Commodores.

Paintsville got going in the first inning as AJ James hit an RBI single to put the Tigers out in front 1-0.

The Tigers’ lead doubled in the third as Paintsville scored its second run of the game in the third.

Paintsville added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning.

University of Kentucky signee Connor Fugate got the start and the win on the mound for the Tigers. Fugate struck out nine batters and only gave up two hits in five innings of work. He walked one batter.

James led Paintsville with two hits on the evening. Grayson Peters picked up Paintsville’s other hit; he also added an RBI and a walk.

Austin Allen, Jonah Porter and Peters each scored a run for Paintsville.

Daniels picked up the loss on the mound for Perry Central. Daniels tossed three innings of work and gave up two runs on two hits. He walked five and struck out six.

Mason McAlarnis tossed two innings of relief. He gave up two runs on one hit, while walking one and striking out four. Austin Hughes also threw two innings of relief work for Perry Central. He walked two batters and struck out one without giving up any hits or runs.

Perry Central (0-1) is scheduled to be back in action Saturday as the Commodores are scheduled to take on Corbin at 3:30 p.m. in the Kentucky 2A sectional.