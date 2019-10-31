Commodores fall to Black Bears

Perry Central remained in the loss column on the road as host Harlan County pulled away to win 49-19 in a Class 4A District 8 football game on Friday, Oct. 25.
With the loss, Perry Central dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-4 in Class 4A District 8.
Harlan County improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the district with the win.
Homestanding Harlan County forced Perry Central to play from behind throughout the district matchup.
The Black Bears thrived on the ground, rushing 23 times for 263 yards and six touchdowns.
Ben Landis led Harlan County offensively, rushing five times for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
Contributing on the ground for Harlan County, Tyler Casolari, Josh Turner and Timothy Bailey added one rushing touchdown apiece.
Through the air for Harlan County, quarterback Jacob Wilson completed two of three passes for 31 yards and one touchdown. Wilson connected with Tyler Flanary on a 22-yard scoring pass.
The Commodores were limited offensively, finishing with only 98 total yards. Perry Central rushed 29 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the setback.
Mason Rice and Ethan Eldridge rushed for one touchdown apiece for the Commodores.
Cade Miller accounted for Perry Central’s other touchdown, returning a fumble 26 yards to the endzone.
Logan Thomas led Perry Central defensively, logging seven tackles.
Perry Central is scheduled to host Williamsburg for a season finale on Friday, Nov. 1.
