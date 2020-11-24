WHITESBURG — Visiting Perry Central was held scoreless as Letcher Central pulled away to win 39-0 in the first round of the Class 4A UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl on Friday, Nov. 20.

With the loss, Perry Central ended its season 3-6.

Letcher Central improved to 6-1 with the win.

Early turnovers hindered Perry Central’s progress. Letcher Central took advantage of Perry Central’s miscues to lead 24-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Carson Adams led Letcher Central to the win, completing four of eight passes for 124 yards and two TDs.

Sam Little and Alex Blair hauled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Cougars.

Letcher Central thrived on the ground, rushing 43 times for 294 yards and four TDs.

Little rushed six times for a team-high 66 yards for the Cougars.

Following Little, Isaac Mathews rushed nine times for 64 yards

Reaching the endzone, Koby Johnson rushed five times for 46 yards and one TD in Letcher Central’s convincing victory.

In another productive performance, Hayden Brashear rushed seven times for 40 yards and three TDs for the Cougars.

Under the direction of head coach Mark Dixon, Perry Central showed improvement throughout the 2020 high school football season.

Letcher Central advanced to meet reigning champion Johnson Central in the second round of the Class 4A UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl on Friday, Nov. 27.