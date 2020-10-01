Limited offensively, Perry Central was held to one TD as Letcher Central pulled away to win 28-7 in a Class 4A District 8 football game on Friday, Sept. 25.

With the loss, Perry Central dropped to 1-2 overall and opened 0-1 in Class 4A, District 8.

Letcher Central moved to 3-0 overall and opened 1-0 in the district with the win.

Much-improved Letcher Central rushed 40 times for 241 yard and two TDs.

Leading Letcher Central on the ground, Hayden Brashear rushed 10 times for 21 yards and one TD.

Quarterback Carson Adams helped to pace Letcher Central on the ground and through the air. Adams rushed 15 times for 67 yards and one TD. Completing half of of his pass attempts, Adams finished 7-of-14 for 113 yards and two TDs.

Sam Little and Reece Barnette hauled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Cougars. Another receiver, Jonah Little, led Letcher Central in receiving, reeling in two receptions for 54 yards.

Keaton Day and Jepatha Griffith combined to pace Letcher Central defensively, recording 13 tackles and 12 tackles, respectively.

Another Letcher Central defensive player, Kaden Barnette added eight tackles and one interception for the Cougars.

Perry Central was limited to 76 yards of total offense in the district loss. Charles Mullins completed a 7-yard scoring pass to Mason McAlarnis for Perry Central’s lone TD.

Kobee Eldridge led Perry Central on the ground, rushing 12 times for 54 yards. Following Eldridge, Elijah Gayheart rushed five times for 31 yards.

Defensively for the Commodores, Caeden Sebastian recorded a game-high 12 tackles. Finishing directly behind Sebastian in the key defensive category, Jayvine Crowley registered 11 tackles.

Perry Central is scheduled to host 2019 Class A Runner-up Paintsville on Friday, Oct. 2.