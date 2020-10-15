Perry Central didn’t have an answer against defending Class 4A state champion Johnson Central Friday night.

The Commodores fell to the Golden Eagles 75-24 in Class 4A District 8 action.

With 11:49 left in the first quarter, running back Dillon Preston took the Golden Eagles first play from scrimmage 57-yards to the house and after a good extra-point went up 7-0 on the Commodores.

The Commodores held possession for a little over a minute before Johnson Central’s defense forced them to punt.

The Golden Eagle offense started their second drive on their own 36.

Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney had something dialed up and on the first play of the drive. Quarterback Grant Rice uncorked a 74-yard bomb to Toby Spriggs with 10:21 left to play in the first quarter.

After going up 14-0 on the Commodores, the Johnson Central defense looked to get the ball back for their explosive offense doing so with 5:55 left in the first quarter, forcing a turnover on downs.

With 5:41 left in the first quarter, the Golden Eagles lined up for their third offensive play of the game as Matt Crum ran in a TD from 23-yards out giving Johnson Central a 21-0 lead.

Perry Central needed a big play, but the Johnson Central defense flexed its muscle stalling the Commodores drive and getting the ball back.

With 4:16 to play in the first quarter, Preston broke his second TD run, going 38-yards for the Golden Eagles TD and after the converted extra-point his team led the Commodores, 28-0.

The Golden Eagles quickly forced another turnover on downs and sent their offense back out on the field.

With 2:27 remaining in the first quarter of play, Rice connected with Preston for a 14-yard TD pass giving Johnson Central the 35-0 lead.

The Commodores were able to put together a complete drive that drained the rest of the first quarter clock and was capped off at 11:51 left in the second quarter by a 53-yard TD reception from Cade Miller on a pass from Charles Mullins making the score 35-7.

However, now the ball was back in the hands of the Golden Eagles, who gave the ball to Preston, and with 9:24 left in the first half took it 12-yards for the TD giving his team the 42-7 lead over Perry Central.

Once the Commodores regained possession they needed points and managed to drive down into field goal range, where Brady Adams drilled the field goal making the score 42-10 with 6:00 remaining in the first half.

For the Golden Eagles, Mason Lawson added to the lead as he broke a 73-yard run for a TD with 5:10 left in the half to initiate the running clock and put Johnson Central up 49-10 over the Commodores.

One of the other playmakers for the Commodores was about to step up for his team as the Golden Eagles lined up to kick.

On the return, Perry Central’s Kobee Eldridge found a seam and went for a long Commodore TD to make the score, 49-17.

As the final seconds were about to run off the clock to send the two teams into the halftime break, Johnson Central’s Preston broke a 65-yard TD run that gave his team a 56-17 lead entering the half.

The Golden Eagles continued their dominance through the second half on their way to the 75-24 win over the Commodores.

Preston led all rushers with 216 yards and five rushing TDs on only six carries.

Miller, for the Commodores, led all receivers with 129 yards on four receptions and two TDs.

The Golden Eagles now prepare to face off against Harlan County in their fifth game of the season.