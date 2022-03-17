LEXINGTON — Perry Central had a rough second quarter as George Rogers Clark (GRC) held he Commodores to just four points in the stanza.

The Cardinals kept building on that lead and GRC picked up a 77-36 win to advance to the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals Friday.

Perry Central finished the season with a 29-5 record.

GRC got off to a quick start as the Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

Dylan Brock scored the Commodores’ first basket, but Jerone Morton came up with a steal and a layup to push the Cardinals’ lead to 7-2 with 4:46 left in the first.

Tyler Day scored wit 4:31 left for Perry Central to cut the lead to 7-4.

Morton answered with another basket for the Cardinals, but Connor Day knocked down a three to cut the lead to 9-7 with 3:26 left.

Trent Edwards followed with a basket for GRC, but Lanse McKenzie answered for Perry Central as the lead was 11-9 with 2:57 left in the first.

Day scored and was fouled for the Commodores with 39 seconds left in the first. He made the free throw to cut GRC’s lead to 13-12.

Morton knocked down a three to end the first quarter of play and give the Cardinals a 16-12 lead after one.

After that, it was all GRC.

The Cardinals outscored Perry Central 19-6 in the second quarter of play.

Sam Parrish opened the quarter with a basket and Tanner Walton followed with a basket to push the lead to 20-12 with 6:58 left in the first half.

Brock scored for the Commodores to cut the lead to 20-14 with 6:30 left in the half.

Reshaun Hampton answered with a three for the Cardinals as the lead grew to 23-14.

Edwards then brought the house down with a spectacular alley-lop dunk. He followed it with a there as the lead grew to 28-14 with 3:359 left in the first half.

Rydge Beverly scored on a nice pull-up jumper with 2:07 left for the Commodores to cut the lead to 30-16.

GRC’s lead grew to 35-16 late in the half.

Day came up with a steal and a basket to cut the lead to 35-18 at the halftime break.

Morton led the way for the Cardinals with a game-high 22 points. Parrish followed with 20; he was four for five from three-point range. Edwards added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Tanner Walton just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Hampton added nine points as well. Sammy Hernandez added 10 points for the Cardinals.

McKenzie led the way for Perry Central with a team-high 10 points and five rebounds. Day followed with nine points. Beverly added five and Brock scored four. Napier and Tyler Fannin each had three points. Jayden Sanders added two for the Commodores.

McKenzie opened the third with a three for Perry Central.

Edwards and Parrish scored consecutive baskets later in the third to put GRC up 43-23 with 5:37 left in the quarter.

Morton knocked down a three with 4:40 left as the Cardinals’ lead grew to 48-25.

The Cardinals held a 58-29 lead at the end of the third.

GRC forced Perry Central to turn the ball over 19 times. The Cardinals outscored Perry Central 25-4 in points off turnovers.

The Cardinals out rebounded Perry Central 33-23.

GRC finished the game shooting 32 for 58 from the field (55 percent), while the Commodores were 16 for 45 from the field (36 percent).

The Cardinals outscored Perry Central 46-20 in points in the paint.

GRC will take on the winner of the Pikeville/North Laurel game Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena in the UK Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinals.