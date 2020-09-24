Perry Central suffered its first setback in the 2020 high school football season as host North Laurel pulled away to win 46-7 on Friday, Sept. 18.

With the loss, Perry Central dropped to 1-1.

North Laurel improved to 1-1 with the win.

The Jaguars took control early and never faltered, pulling away to win convincingly.

Thriving on the ground, North Laurel rushed 36 times for 255 yards and five touchdowns. Jacob Bowman led the Jaguars on the ground, rushing 12 times for 96 yards.

Konnor Robinson and Tucker Warren rushed for two touchdowns apiece in the Jaguars’ victory. Chipping in on the ground for North Laurel, Grant Woods added one rushing touchdown.

Warren, a talented young quarterback for the Jaguars, completed four of five passes for 32 yards.

Pacing North Laurel defensively, Ethan Eversole and Treyshawn Holmes posted eight tackles apiece.

Perry Central was limited to 104 yards of total offense in the loss

Cade Miller hauled in a scoring pass from Charles Mullins to account for the Commodores’ lone touchdown.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led Perry Central through the air, completing nine of 10 passes for 59 yards.

Perry Central was held to 31 rushing yards. Leading the Commodores on the ground, Elijah Gayheart rushed eight times for 28 yards.

Caden Sebastian paced Perry Central defensively, recording 13 tackles. Following Sebastian in the key defensive category for the Commodores, Austin Boggs logged nine tackles while Ashton Rice contributed eight tackles.

Perry Central (1-1) is scheduled to host Letcher Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Class 4A District 8 action.