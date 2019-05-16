Commodores fall to Jaguars

EASTERN — Floyd Central halted a three-game losing skid on Monday, outlasting visiting Perry Central, a former 14th Region frontrunner, 2-1 in a high school baseball game.
Caleb Hager provided the heroics for host Floyd Central. The game was tied 1-1 with Floyd Central batting in the bottom of the seventh inning when a sacrifice fly from Hager allowed the game-winning run to cross home plate.
Floyd Central hurler Matt Combs worked a complete game and earned the pitching win. Combs allowed four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out five and walking none.
Perry Central starter David Elkins suffered the pitching loss. Elkins tossed six and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 hits and two runs while striking out two and walking zero.
Perry Central struck first, pushing across one run in the top half of the third inning.
But Floyd Central eventually answered, scoring once in the home portion of the fourth frame.
Floyd Central, a second-year program under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, outhit Perry Central 10-4.
Brayden Hamilton, Noah Marcum and Braxton Turner each collected multiple hits for the Jaguars. Hamilton went three for four at the plate to lead Floyd Central in the hits column.
Aiding Floyd Central offensively, Hager and Chase Conley drove in one run apiece for the Jaguars.
Floyd Central turned in an error-free performance in the field
Perry Central committed three errors in the setback.
The Jaguars were hosting 15th Region counterpart Pike Central at press time on Tuesday. Floyd Central will compete in the 58th District Baseball Tournament in less than one week.
Perry Central 8,
Harlan County 4
Perry Central returned to the win column on Tuesday, topping visiting Harlan County 6-4 in a late-season high school baseball game.
The matchup served as a home finale for the Commodores.
With the win, Perry Central improved to 18-14.
Harlan County, a team out of the neighboring 13th Region, dropped to 8-16 with the loss.
Ryan Couch pitched Perry Central to the victory. Couch worked a complete game, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one over seven innings as he claimed the pitching win.
Harlan County pitcher Brayden Blakley suffered the pitching loss. Blakley surrendered six runs on eight hits over four innings, striking out one.
Dustin Fields went two for three at the plate to lead Perry Central in the hits column.
Justin Brown and Quinton Boggs paced Harlan County at the plate, providing two hits apiece.
The Commodores landed in the win column after suffering a one-run loss to Floyd Central one day earlier.
Perry Central was visiting 14th Region rival Estill County for a regular-season finale on Wednesday. Results from the Perry County Central-Estill County baseball game were unavailable at press time.
