HAZARD — Avoiding a second loss in the 2022 high school football season, Perry Central held on to defeat visiting Paintsville 27-25 on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Commodores returned to the win column after falling to Letcher Central in a Class 4A District 8 game one week earlier.

Perry Central rushed 27 times for 225 yards and four TDs in the win. Seth Jackson led the Commodores on the ground, rushing 12 times for 131 yards and three TDs.

Following Jackson in Perry Central's rushing attack, Ethan Combs rushed three times for 47 yards and one TD.

Producing through the air in the Commodores' win, Kizer Slone completed six of 11 passes for 80 yards. Slone completed at least one pass to four different receivers.

Nolan Wooton (12 tackles), Hinter Griffie (11 tackles), Phoenix Eddington (11 tackles) and Tyler Smith (10 tackles) combined to lead Perry Central's defensive effort in the non-district game.

AJ James led Paintsville, completing 15 of 23 passes for 134 yards and one TD. On the ground in Paintsville's offensive attack, James and Austin Allen each rushed for one TD.

Harris Phelps led Paintsville in rushing but was held out of the endzone. Phelps rushed 25 times for 107 yards.

Allen hauled in six receptions for 80 yards and one TD to pace Paintsville in receiving.

Lucas Howard led Paintsville defensively, recording eight tackles for the Tigers.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Johnson Central for a Class 4A District 8 on Friday, Oct. 7.