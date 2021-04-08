Perry Central shut out homestanding Harlan County 7-0 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 6.

With the win, Perry Central improved to 4-2.

The Commodores took control early, plating three runs in the top half of the first inning.

Perry Central led 6-0 following its third at-bat.

Mason McAlarnis earned the win on the mound for the Commodores. McAlarnis allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out eight and walking zero.

Tanner Perkins threw three innings in relief for the Commodores. Perkins recorded the last nine outs to notch the save.

Harlan County pitcher Tristan Cooper was saddled with the loss. Cooper pitched five innings, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out five.

Perry Central outhit Harlan County 6-2.

McAlarnis, Nolan Wooton, Jacob Daniels, Garrett Noe, Dustin Fields and Dave Elkins each collected one hit for Perry Central in the victory.

Defensively, Perry Central committed two errors.

Isaac Kelly and Jacob Brown delivered one hit apiece for the Black Bears.

Despite being limited offensively, Harlan County thrived in the field. The Black Bears turned in an error-free performance.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Harlan County on April 29.