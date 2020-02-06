It was a night to remember.
Before the game, Hazard Memorial Gym was inducted into the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame Glory Road Site.
Hazard and Perry Central’s student sections came together to honor Kobe Bryant before the game and Hazard’s Logan Hall was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point.
Once the game started, it was competitive until the end.
Perry Central trailed Hazard 60-57 with just one second left on the clock. Perry Central’s Dawson Duff found Tyler Day. Day caught, turned and shot and drilled the buzzer-beater to send the game in overtime tied at 60-60.
In overtime, Perry Central pulled out a 65-64 win.
In overtime, Perry Central’s D’Andre Reed had the ball trailing 64-63.
Rewind: In the final seconds of regulation, Reed had the ball and the Commodores trailed 58-57. Reed drove down the lane and was whistled for an offensive foul.
Luckily, Perry Central was able to foul and Day hit a buzzer beater to send the game into overtime.
Back to the overtime with Reed getting the ball with around 14 seconds left.
He drove to the paint once again, but this time, he finished with a layup with nine second left that turned out to be the game winner.
Dawson Duff led the way for Perry Central with 17 points. He knocked down five of his seven three-point attempts. Rydge Beverly followed with 13 points and Reed added 12. Day finished the night with seven points and the game-tying buzzer beater. Lanse McKenzie added six points, while Cameron Fugate and Dylan Cornett each score five points for the Commodores.
The game was close throughout.
Hazard held a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Perry Central held a 30-27 lead over Hazard late in the second, but Reece Fletcher scored before the break for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 30-29 at the break.
Perry Central held a 44-43 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Dylan Cornett opened the fourth with a three for the Commodores, but Hazard’s Wade Pelfrey answered with one of his own to cut the lead to 47-46. Jacob Johnson followed with a three for the to put the Bulldogs up 49-47 with 6:05 left to play.
Duff knocked down a three with 2:14 left to put the Commodores on top 54-52. Fletcher answered with a basket for Hazard to tie things up at 54-54. Duff followed with another three to put the Commodores up 57-54.
Fletcher scored with 49 seconds left to cut the lead to 57-56. Then Pelfrey came up with a steal and was fouled with nine seconds left. Pelfrey made both free throws to give the Bulldogs a 58-57 lead.
That set up the wild finish.
Fletcher led the way for Hazard with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Johnson followed with 12 points, and Pelfrey also reached double figure scoring with 11. Logan Hall added nine points. Jarrett Napier followed with five points and Andrew Ford chipped in with four points.
Perry Central (9-13) is scheduled to visit Harlan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hazard (19-4) is scheduled to visit Buckhorn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The 54th District Tournament draw happened earlier this week. Leslie County will host the district tournament this season. In the opening round games, Hazard will take on Leslie County and Perry Central will take on Buckhorn.
——
Perry Central 16 12 14 16 5 — 65
Hazard 17 13 14 17 4 — 64
Perry Central —
Hazard — Feece Fletcher 15, Jacob Johnson 12, Wade Pelfrey 11, Logan Hall 9, Jarrett Napier 5, Andrew Ford 4.
