WILLIAMSBURG — Perry Central passed its first test in the 2022 high school football season, knocking off host Whitley County 21-8 in an opener on Friday, Aug. 19.

Quarterback Kizer Slone produced in his debut for the Commodores. Slone, a transfer from Knott County Central, completed 12 of 20 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown to lead Perry Central to the win.

Ty Vinson paced Perry Central in receiving. Vinson hauled in four receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to Vinson, Noah Kilburn and Ethan Combs hauled in multiple receptions for the Commodores.

Perry Central rushed 30 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Seth Jackson and Elijah Gayheart each provided one rushing touchdown for the Commodores.

Defensively for Perry Central, Hunter Griffie recorded a team-high nine tackles. Following Griffie, Phoenix Eddington and Marcus Robinson supplied eight tackles apiece for visiting Perry Central.

Jackson Deaton, who delivered seven tackles, added an interception for the Commodores.

Quarterback Tye Hamblin completed a 63-yard scoring pass to Mason Croley for Whitley County's only touchdown in the season opener.

The Colonels rushed 33 times for 128 yards. Croley paced Whitley County on the ground, rushing nine times for 44 yards.

Sam Haynes recorded a game-high 16 tackles for the Colonels. Aiding Whitley County's defensive effort, Chris Cureton registered 10 tackles.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Floyd Central on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff for the Perry Central-Floyd Central football game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Eastern.