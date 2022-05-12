BAXTER — Perry Central knocked off homestanding Harlan County 17-5 in six innings in a high school baseball game on Monday, May 9.

Connor Combs earned the win on the mound for the Commodores. Combs surrendered five runs on three hits over three innings, striking out three.

Dustin Fields threw two and two-thirds innings in relief, closing out the game on the mound for the Commodores.

Tyler Lunsford took the loss on the mound for the Black Bears. Lunsford surrendered 10 runs on five hits over 2/3 of an inning, striking out one.

Perry Central outhit Harlan County 12-3.

David Elkins, Jacob Daniels, Mason McAlarnis, Hunter Pigman and Garrett Noe each recorded two hits for the Commodores.

Chipping in at the plate for Perry County Central, Dustin Fields and Dawson Browning added one hit apiece.

Both Elkins and Noe belted a home run for the Commodores.

Elkins tallied five RBIs while McAlarnis, Pigman and Noe added two RBIs apiece.

Daniels, Fields and Browning each drove in one run.

Brayden Blakley led Harlan County at the plate, driving in three runs on a homer.