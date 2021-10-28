BAXTER — Determined Perry Central upended homestanding Harlan County 36-28 in a Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 22.

With the win, Perry Central improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in Class 4A, District 8.

Harlan County dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-4 in Class 4A District 8 as a result of the loss.

The Commodores and Black Bears battled back and forth throughout the district matchup.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led Perry Central to the win. Taking to the air, McKenzie completed 10 of 12 passes for 110 yards and one TD. Producing on the ground, McKenzie rushed 13 times for 68 yards and two TDs in the Commodores’ district win.

Kameron Maggard hauled in a 38-yard TD pass reception for the Commodores.

As part of Perry Central’s passing attack, Kobee Eldridge, Cade Miller, Ty Vinson and Jayden Sanders each reeled in multiple passes.

The Commodores rushed 30 times for 136 yards and three TDs. Behind McKenzie, Elijah Gayheart rushed nine times for 43 yards. Showing his versatility, Eldridge rushed eight times for 25 yards and one TD in the Commodores’ victory.

Josh Perkins paced Perry Central’s defensive effort, recording 22 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.

Aiding the Commodores on the defensive side, Hunter Griffie logged 15 tackles.

Demarco Hopkins rushed 22 times for 189 yards and one TD for Harlan County in the loss. In addition to Hopkins reaching the endzone for the Black Bears, Adam Carr and Ethan Rhymer added one rushing TD apiece.

Through the air for Harlan County, Rhymer completed a TD pass to Jonah Swanner.

Perry Central is scheduled to host former Class A title contender Williamsburg for a regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 29.