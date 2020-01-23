Perry Central returned to the win column over the weekend, defeating visiting North Laurel 76-65 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Saturday.
Four Commodores reached double figures in scoring as part of the victory.
With the win, Perry Central improved to 5-13.
North Laurel dropped to 13-5 with the loss.
Perry Central shot 60.6 percent (20 of 33) from the field. The Commodores were nine of 16 (56.2 percent) from three-point range.
Perry Central shot 77.1 percent (27 of 35) from the free-throw line.
D’Andre Reed scored 24 points to lead Perry Central to the win. Reed was 14 of 18 from the free throw line.
Following Reed in scoring for the Commodores, Dawson Duff added 21 points. Duff was five for five from the free-throw line.
Accompanying Reed and Duff in double figures for the Commodores, Cameron Fugate and Rydge Beverly posted 10 points apiece.
The additional scorers for Perry Central were Dylan Cornett (six points), Tyler Day (two points), Dylan Brock (two points) and Mason McAlarnis (one point).
Duff paced Perry Central inside, scoring seven rebounds.
North Laurel, a team from the neighboring 13th Region, shot 37.3 percent (19 of-51) from the field. The Jaguars were four of 15 (26.7 percent) from three-point range.
North Laurel shot 74.2 percent (23 of 31) from the free-throw line.
Reed Sheppard poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Jaguars. Sheppard was 12-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Ryan Davidson added 15 points and Cole Kelley contributed 14 points as North Laurel suffered the setback.
Perry Central (6-13) is scheduled to take on Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The Commodores follow with a home game against Buckhorn Monday night at 7:30 p.m. and Hazard next Friday night at home at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.