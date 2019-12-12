Commodores knock off Leslie County in opener

HAZARD — Host Perry County Central fared well on its home floor as part of a 2019/2020 season debut, defeating rival Leslie County 90-73 in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Perry County Central thrived offensively, shooting 61.7 percent (29 of 67) from the field. The Commodores were nine of 20 (45 percent) from three-point range.
Perry County Central shot 67.6 percent (23 of 34) from the free-throw line.
Hot-shooting Perry County Central featured a pair of scorers in double figures. Dylan Cornett scored 19 points while Dawson Duff added 18 points for the Commodores.
Nearly reaching double figures, Mason McAlarnis and D’Andre Reed added nine points apiece as Perry County Central pulled away to win.
In all, 13 different Perry County Central players scored. The additional scorers for Perry County Central were Nzair Welch (seven points), Dylan Brock (six points), Austin Boggs (six points), Cameron Fugate (five points), Jamel Hazell (three points), Tyler Day (three points), Jayden Sanders (two points) Tylar Fannin (two points) and Dylan Stollings (one point).
Leslie County shot 44.2 percent (19 of 43) from the field. The Eagles were three of 12 from three-point range.
Leslie County shot 72.7 percent (32 of 44) from the free-throw line.
The Eagles managed to outrebound the Commodores 39-33.
Trent Day led Leslie County with a game-high 23 points. Day was 13 of 16 from the fee-throw line.
Treyton Abner recorded a double-double for the Eagles, scoring 18 points and securing a game-high 14 rebounds.
Derek Baker flipped in five points while John Buckle, Zachariah Taylor, Colton Hensley, Jason Baker and John Hoskins posted two points apiece for the Eagles in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.