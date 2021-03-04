Perry Central went 2-1 in action from last week.

The Commodores almost went 3-0, but dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker at Breathitt County 56-54.

In between that loss, the Commodores knocked off Magoffin County 60-49 and East Ridge 55-42.

Perry Central 60,

Magoffin County 49

Dylan Brock led the charge for the Commodores against the Hornets.

Brock’s 16 points and eight rebounds helped Perry Central to knock off Magoffin County 60-49.

Tyler Day followed with 13 points for the Commodores. Brock and Day were the only Commodores to reach double figure scoring.

Tyler Fannin added eight points for the Commodores and Rydge Beverly scored seven. Mason McAlarnis and Lanse McKenzie each scored six points for Perry Central. Carter Castle added four points in the win.

Perry Central was 25 for 53 from the field (47.2 percent). The Commodores were two for 11 from three-point range (18.2 percent).

Perry Central was eight for 13 from the free-throw line (61.5 percent).

The Commodores pulled down 27 total rebounds.

Magoffin County didn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website at press time.

Breathitt County 56,

Perry Central 54

double-overtime

Austin Sperry’s double-double helped Breathitt County pull out a 56-54 win in double-overtime against Perry Central Friday night.

Sperry scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help the Bobcats edge the Commodores.

Bryce Hoskins and Jaylen Turner also reached double figure scoring for the Bobcats. Hoskins scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Turner scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds.

Andrew Combs scored three points for the Bobcats and Tyler Christy chipped in with two.

Breathitt County didn’t shoot great from the floor on the night. The Bobcats only made 33.3 percent of their shots on the night (16 for 48).

The Bobcats were just two for 12 from three-point range (16.7 percent).

Breathitt County did knock down 22 of 35 free throws on the night (62.9 percent).

The Bobcats out rebounded the Commodores 38-31 on the night.

Rydge Beverly led the way for the Commodores with 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Day also scored 13 points for Perry Central. Dylan Brock also reached double digits with 11 points. Tyler Fannin added seven points and seven rebounds. Trayten Woods added six points. Mason McAlarnis and Lanse McKenzie each scored two points for the Commodores.

Perry Central was 22 for 56 from the floor (39.3 percent).

The Commodores were four for 10 from three-point range (40 percent),

Perry Central struggled at the free-throw line, though. The Commodores only shot 24 percent from the charity stripe (six for 25).

Perry Central 55,

East Ridge 42

Perry Central picked up a big win in the Big Lou Coaches for Cancer Classic at Buckhorn over the weekend.

Rydge Beverly led the way for the Commodores with a game-high 21 points. Dylan Brock followed with 12 points and six rebounds. Tyler Day added nine points. Lanse McKenzie added eight points and pulled down nine rebounds. Trayten Woods scored three points and Tyler Fannin chipped in with two points.

The Commodores were 20 for 41 from the field (48.8 percent).

Perry Central finished the game three for 11 from three-point land (27.3 percent).

The Commodores were 12 for 22 from the free-throw line (54.5 percent).

Perry Central out rebounded East Ridge 26-25.

Jonathan Mills led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 11 points. Isaac Woods followed with 10 points and seven rebounds. Eli Sykes added 10 points. Braxton Stanley scored seven points and Hunter Damron chipped in with four.

East Ridge was 18 for 43 from the field (41.9 percent).

The Warriors were four for 12 from three-point range (33.3 percent).

East Ridge made both of its free throws.

Perry Central (5-10) is scheduled to visit Harlan County Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.