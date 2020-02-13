Perry County Central returned to the win column on Tuesday night, defeating host Owsley County 59-43 in a boys; high school basketball game.
Longtime 14th Region rivals, Perry Central and Owsley County met for the first time this season.
With the win, Perry Central improved to 10-14.
Owsley County dropped to 9-13 with the loss.
Perry Central shot 49 percent (24 of 49) from the field. The Commodores were four of 13 (30.8 percent) from three-point range.
Perry County Central shot 50 percent ( seven of 14) from the free-throw line.
The Commodores used a balanced offensive attack to notch the win.
Rydge Beverly led Perry County Central with 15 points. Beverly was two for two from two-point range.
Accompanying Beverly in double figures in scoring for the Commodores, Dawson Duff added 11 points. Duff was three of five from inside the arc.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Perry Central, D’Andre Reed contributed nine points.
The additional scorers for the Commodores in the winning effort were Lanse McKenzie (seven points), Cameron Fugate (six points), Tyler Day (five points) Charles Mullins (four points) and Mason McAlarnis (two points).
