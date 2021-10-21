HAZARD – Perry Central didn’t disappoint its fans on Homecoming, pulling away to defeat visiting Clay County 34-8 in a Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 15.

After posting the win, Perry Central improved to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in Class 4A District 8.

Harlan County dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in Class 4A, District 8 following the loss.

The Commodores gradually pulled away to defeat Clay County convincingly.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led Perry Central to the win. McKenzie completed 16 of 18 passes for 136 yards and one TD. Leading the Commodores through the air and on the ground, McKenzie rushed 11 times for 75 yards.

The Commodores thrived on the ground, rushing 37 times for 245 yards and four TDs.

Ranking as the Commodores’ second-leading rusher, Elijah Gayheart rushed 11 times for 72 yards.

Reaching the endzone twice, Kobee Eldridge rushed 12 times for 67 yards and two TDs for the Commodores.

Cade Miller paced Perry Central in another offensive category, hauling in nine receptions for 101 yards and one TD.

Leading Perry Central defensively, Josh Perkins, Austin Boggs, Tyler Smith and Adam Griffie combined to record 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Offensively, Clay County was limited throughout the district matchup.

Quarterback Tate Rice led the Tigers, completing 10 of 18 passes for 101 yards and one TD. Rice, who threw one interception, completed a 28-yard scoring pass to Tyson Wagers.

Leading Clay County in receiving and rushing, Adam Collins took eight carries for 51 yards. Collins hauled in five receptions for 45 yards.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Harlan County for a Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 22.