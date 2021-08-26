HAZARD — Persistent Perry Central turned back Whitley County 20-13 in a high school football season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.

Following a back and forth battle, Perry Central prevailed late.

Perry Central produced through the air and on the ground during the high school football season opener.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led the Commodores through the air, completing 13 of 25 passes for 171 yards and three TDs.

Five different players hauled in at least one pass for Perry Central during the season opener.

Cade Miller led the Commodores in receiving, reeling in eight receptions for 82 yards and three TDs.

Following Miller, Kobee Eldridge ranked as Perry Central’s second-leading receiver, hauling in two catches for 50 yards.

Perry Central rushed 27 times for 130 yards. Elijah Gayheart led the Commodores on the ground, rushing 11 times for 76 yards.

Eldridge (12 tackles), Austin Boggs (nine tackles, three and 1/2 tackles for losses), Hunter Griffie (eight tackles) and Josh Perkins (eight tackles) combined to pace Perry Central’s defensive effort.

Quarterback Caden Petrey led Class 5A District 8 member Whitley County, completing seven of 17 passes for 129 yards and two TDs

Sam Harp and Mason Croley reeled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Colonels.

Limited on the ground, Whitley County rushed 27 times for 50 yards.

Perry Central (1-0) is scheduled to host Floyd Central (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.