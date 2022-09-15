HAZARD — Determined Perry Central held on to defeat Breathitt County 28-26 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 9.

Perry Central dealt Breathitt County its first loss in the 2022 high school football season.

The win allowed Perry Central to move to 3-0.

Following the setback, Breathitt County dropped to 3-1.

Breathitt County scored first and took a 7-0 lead out of the first quarter.

Visiting Breathitt County led 20-14 at halftime but was limited after the intermission period.

Perry Central battled back to lead 21-20 at the conclusion of the third quarter and finished strong.

Holding on to lead 28-26 after Breathitt County scored during the fourth quarter, Perry Central stopped a two-point conversion attempt to capture the win.

Perry Central rushed 23 times for 127 yards and four TDs.

Kizer Slone led the Commodores, rushing six times for 65 yards and one TD. Through the air, Slone completed 10 of 14 passes for 105 yards.

Finishing as Perry Central's second-leading rusher, Elijah Gayheart rushed 12 times for 50 yards.

Productive on the ground for Perry Central, Seth Jackson rushed four times for 12 yards and three TDs.

Slone completed at least two passes to four different receivers.

Phoenix Eddington paced Perry Central defensively, recording a game-high 15 tackles.

Quarterback Tyler Bryant led Breathitt County, completing 15 of 23 passes for 166 yards and two TDs. Bryant, who rushed for another TD, threw one interception.

Austin Sperry was Bryant's top target, hauling in eight receptions for 84 yards and one TD.

Aiding the Bobcats through the air, Bryce Hoskins hauled in a six-yard TD pass reception.

Breathitt County rushed 30 times for 104 yards and one TD. Leading Breathitt County on the ground, Caden Bowling rushed 13 times for 67 yards.

Producing on special teams for Breathitt County, Blake Ritchie returned a kickoff for a TD.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Powell County on Friday, Sept. 16.