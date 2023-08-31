HAZARD — Pulling out its second straight single digit win, Perry Central outlasted visiting Breathitt County 29-26 in a non-district game on Friday, Aug 25.

After notching the win, Perry Central moved to 2-0.

Breathitt County dropped to 0-2 following the loss.

Perry Central and Breathitt County exchanged leads during the high school football game.

The Commodores battled back from behind after Breathitt County led 20-14 at halftime.

Perry Central used a balanced offensive attack to claim a non-district win.

Quarterback Kizer Slone completed eight of 15 passes for 166 yards in Perry Central's victory.

Noah Kilburn led Perry Central in receiving, securing four receptions for 119 yards.

The Commodores rushed 30 times for 159 yards and four TDs. Seth Jackson paced Perry Central on the ground, rushing 20 times for 103 yards and two TDs.

Following Jackson in Perry County's rushing attack, Colin Combs took eight carries for 54 yards.

Making an impact through the air and on the ground, Slone added two rushing TDs. Slone rushed twice for two yards and the two TDs.

Phoenix Eddington (12 tackles) and Nolan Wooton (10 tackles) combined to pace Perry Central defensively.

Breathitt County rushed 36 times for 162 yards and three TDs. Jayden Gibson paced Breathitt County on the ground, rushing 22 times for 108 yards and two TDs.

Another Breathitt County rusher, Isaac Turner, took five carries for 18 yards and one TD.

Quarterback Dillon Stacy paced Breathitt County through the air. Stacy completed six of 12 passes for 75 yards and one TD, connecting with John Hollon on a scoring strike.

Perry Couty Central (2-0) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 1.