HAZARD — Perry Central managed to outlast crosstown rival Hazard 5-3 in a 54th District baseball game on Monday, May 2.

The Commodores scored first and never trailed. Moving ahead early, homestanding Perry Central plated three runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

Connor Combs started on the mound for the Commodores and earned the win. Combs pitched four and 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts.

Tanner Perkins picked up the save for the Commodores. Perkins pitched 1/3 of an inning, holding Hazard hitless while striking out one.

Talon Goins pitched two and one-third innings in relief for the Commodores. Holding Hazard scoreless, Goins allowed two hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts.

Gus Mullins took the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs. Mullins surrendered two runs on four hits over five and 1/3 innings, registering four strikeouts.

Garrett Miller started the game for visiting Hazard. Miller pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out one

Perry Central plated five runs on six hits. David Elkins led Perry Central at the pate, providing two hits for the Commodores.

Hunter Pigman, Mason McAlarnis, Garrett Noe and Jacob Daniels added one hit apiece for Perry Central in the district win. Noe drilled a double for the Commodores.

McAlarnis and Daniels collected two RBIs apiece while Noe drove in one run.

Hazard lost despite outhitting Perry Central 7-6.

Mullins went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Hazard's offensive effort. Following Mullins' leading performance at the plate for the Bulldogs, Miller, Sawyer Patrick, Wyatt Hensley, Dawson Duff and Gaige Logan added one hit apiece.

Miller, Patrick and Logan each drove in one run for Hazard in the district matchup.

Defensively, each team committed one error.

Both Perry Central and Hazard are slated to compete in the 54th District Baseball Tournament later in the month.