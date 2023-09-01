HAZARD — Capturing a championship, Perry Central outlasted Corbin 4-3 in the 2A Section 7 Boys' Soccer Tournament title match on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Perry Central claimed its sixth straight win, improving to 8-1.
Tyson Neace scored three goals to lead Perry Central to the championship-clinching victory.
Along with Neace's hat trick, Ian Montgomery added one goal and one assist for the Commodores.
Aiding Perry Central offensively, Aiden Fugate provided one assist.
Goalkeeper Trenton Dunn paced the Commodores defensively, recording 14 saves.
After claiming the sectional title, Perry Central will compete in the 2A Boys' Soccer State Tournament.
The Commodores are scheduled to meet Section 5 champion Boyle County in the 2A Boys' Soccer State Tournament at noon on Saturday, Sept. 2.