HAZARD — Determined Perry Central held on to defeat visiting Somerset 22-21 in a high school football season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Commodores and Briar Jumpers battled back and forth throughout the season opener.

Kizer Slone led Perry Central to the win, completing nine of 16 passes for 135 yards and one TD. Slone paced Perry Central through the air and on the ground. The Perry Central quarterback rushed 11 times for 79 yards and one TD.

Tyler Smith emerged as Perry Central's leading receiver, hauling in three receptions for 56 yards and one TD.

Along with Smith, Derrick Fields and Noah Kilburn reeled in three receptions apiece for the Commodores.

Perry Central rushed 40 times for 210 yards and three TDs. Following Slone in Perry Central's rushing attack, Colin Combs took 16 carries for 70 yards.

In another productive performance for the Commodores, Noah Kilburn rushed 13 times for 61 yards and one TD.

Phoenix Eddington led the Commodores defensively, recording a game-high 17 tackles.

Quarterback Josh Bruner led Somerset, completing 16 of 21 passes for 181 yards and one TD.

Kris Hughes paced Somerset's receivers, reeling in five receptions for 72 yards and one TD.

Limited on the ground, Somerset rushed 17 times for 86 yards and one TD. Kam Hughes paced Somerset on the ground, rushing seven times for 42 yards and one TD.

Defensively for Somerset, Kam Hughes recorded a team-high 14 tackles. Providing a score for Somerset's defensive unit, Cameron McCaskill returned an interception 100 yards for a TD.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Breathitt County on Friday, Aug. 25.