JACKSON — Winning on the road, Perry Central held on to defeat Breathitt County 43-36 in a non-district high school football game on Friday, Sept. 10.

Perry Central notched its ninth straight win over Breathitt County. The Commodores haven’t lost to the Bobcats since 2003.

After claiming the win, Perry Central moved to 3-0.

The Commodores churned out yardage on the ground throughout the non-district game. Visiting Perry Central rushed 44 times for 326 yards and five TDs in the winning effort.

Perry Central featured two rushers with over 100 yards.

Cade Miller led Perry Central, rushing 26 times for 179 yards and three TDs in the win.

Kobee Eldridge followed, rushing 11 times for 157 yards and two TDs for the Commodores.

Nearly perfect through the air for Perry Central, quarterback Chanse McKenzie completed five of six passes for 71 yards and one TD.

Miller paced Perry Central in both rushing and receiving, making four catches for 63 yards and one TD.

Josh Perkins and Austin Boggs paced Perry Central’s defensive effort, tallying 11 tackles apiece for the Commodores.

Delivering a turnover for the Commodores’ defensive unit, Eldridge recorded an interception.

Jaylen Turner led Breathitt County throughout the matchup. Through the air, Turner completed 11 of 23 passes for 204 yards and two TDs. On the ground, Turner, who threw one interception, rushed 18 times for 74 yards and two TDs.

Dillon Stacy was Breathitt County’s top receiver, hauling in two receptions for 95 yards and two TDs.

Kory Combs finished as the Bobcats’ leading tackler, logging 11 tackles.

Perry Central is slated to visit Powell County for another non-district game on Friday, Sept. 17.