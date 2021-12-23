HAZARD — Perry Central pulled away to defeat crosstown rival Hazard 80-53 in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The Commodores set the tone early. Homestanding Perry Central moved ahead early and gradually pulled away to win convincingly.

Connecting on over half of its attempts, Perry Central shot 55.6 percent (30 of 54) from the field. The Commodores fared even better beyond the arc, shooting 61.9 percent (13 of 21) from three-point range.

Perry Central connected on seven of 16 free throw attempts in the district matchup.

Controlling the backboards, Perry Central out rebounded Hazard 32-24.

Landon Napier scored a game-high 32 points to lead Perry Central to the district win. Napier hit six of nine three-point field goal attempts.

Following Napier in double figures for the Commodores, Tyler Day netted 17 points. Day drained five of seven three-point field goals.

Perry Central featured four scorers in double figures. Rydge Beverly added 14 points for the Commodores while Lanse McKenzie contributed 13 points in Perry Central’s victory. Narrowly missing a double-double for the Commodores, McKenzie claimed nine rebounds.

Rounding out Perry Central’s individual scoring, Dylan Knight chipped in five points.

Hazard shot 48.9 percent (22 of 45) from the field. The Bulldogs finished 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Hazard connected on nine of 20 free throw attempts.

Andrew Ford paced Hazard, scoring a team-high 16 points for the Bulldogs. Accompanying Ford in double figures for Hazard, Chris Jones netted 11 points.

Hazard received scoring from eight different players, including Tyson Turner (eight points), Jamal Hazell (five points), Sawyer Patrick (four points), Dawson Duff (four points), Cameron Caudill (three points) and Seth Caudill (two points).

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Hazard for another 54th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 21.