HAZARD — Less than one TD separated the Perry Central Commodores and the Bell County Bobcats.

Visiting Bell County held on to defeat Perry Central 30-26 in a non-district high school football game on Friday, Sept. 8.

Bell County dealt Perry Central its second straight loss.

Following the loss, Perry Central dropped to 2-2.

Perry Central suffered the setback after leading in the fourth quarter.

Bell County, which moved to 4-0, rushed 36 times for 229 yards and four TDs. Daniel Thomas led Bell County on the ground, rushing 23 times for 125 yards and three TDs.

Aiding Bell County on the ground, quarterback Blake Burnett rushed six times for 94 yards and one TD.

Through the air, Burnett completed four passes for 55 yards. Four different Bell County receivers reeled in one reception apiece.

Hayden Dameron (10 tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks) and Blake Evans (10 tackles, one interception) combined to lead Bell County defensively.

Perry Central rushed 33 times for 153 yards and two TDs.

Seth Jackson led Perry Central on the ground, rushing 21 times for 113 yards and one TD.

Accounting for the rest of Perry Central's yardage on the ground, Kizer Slone rushed 12 times for 40 yards and one TD.

Pacing Perry Central through the air, Slone completed 15 passes for 146 yards and two TDs.

Noah Kilburn and Tyler Robinson each hauled in one TD pass reception for the Commodores.

Defensively for Perry Central, Phoenix Eddington recorded a game-high 11 tackles.

Along with Eddington, additional key defensive contributors for Perry Central included Tyler Smith (eight tackles), Colin Combs (eight tackles), Hunter Griffie (seven tackles) and Jackson Deaton (seven tackles).

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley for another non-district game on Friday, Sept. 15.