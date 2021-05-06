Perry Central’s confidence kept growing against Pikeville Tuesday evening on the road.

The Commodores jumped out to an early lead, but they really got going late in the game after a pair of defensive putouts.

Leading 5-2 with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Pikeville had a runner on second. Logan Windle hit the ball deep to short, Perry Central made a throwing error trying to get the lead runner at third. Pikeville sent the runner home. Perry Central threw the lead runner out at the plate to maintain the lead.

With two outs and a runner on second still in the bottom of the sixth, Dylan Thompson singled to left field and the runner tried to score from second. Perry Central’s Dustin Fields threw the runner out at home to end the inning and Pikeville’s threat as the Commodores went on to pick up a 10-3 road win.

“That was a big defensive stand for us,” Perry Central coach TeWayne Willis said. “We’ve been struggling the last few games to get those big outs and actually the last few games, we’ve been playing solid defense. Our pitcher came out tonight and and he was around the plate. He challenged them all night long. I couldn’t have asked for a better game.”

Perry Central put the game away in the top of the seventh as the Commodores scored five runs to put the lead out of reach.

David Elkins hit a leadoff single to start things for Perry Central. Braxton Amburgey followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 6-2. Mason McAlarnis was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on.

With two outs, Garrett Noe added an RBI single to push the lead to 7-2. Starting pitcher Jacob Daniels gave himself some insurance with a two RBI double as the lead grew to 9-2.

Tanner Perkins hit an RBI single to give the Commodores their final run and push the lead to 10-2 heading into the last half inning of play.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers added a run to set the final score of 10-3.

Pikeville’s Tate Walters hit a leadoff double to get things started. Blake Birchfield added an RBI single, but the Panthers couldn’t get any closer.

Daniels picked up the win on the mound as he threw a complete game. He gave up three runs seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Pikeville’s Wade Hensley suffered the loss on the mound. Hensley threw four innings of work and gave up five runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Walters came in and threw three innings of relief. He gave up five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Perry Central got on the scoreboard first.

In the top of the first, Elkins and Fields each drew walks to get on base. Amburgey hit a two RBI double to give the Commodores a 2-0 lead.

The Commodores added two runs in the top of the third inning. Elkins drew a leadoff walk and Fields was hit-by-a-pitch. Amburgey singled to load the bases. With one out, Connor Combs hit a sacrifice fly RBI to push the lead to 3-0.

With two outs, Perry Central’s Amburgey was caught in a rundown at first, but that allowed the runner at third to score before Amburgey was tagged out as the lead grew to 4-0.

Perry Central added another run in the top of the fifth inning.

With one out, Daniels hit a stand-up double. With two outs, Skylar Chaney singled to drive Daniels home and push the lead to 5-0.

“We tell our guys all of the time that hitting is contagious,” Willis said. “Some of our guys have been hitting really well, were struggling a little. That’s when some of the guys who have been struggling stepped up tonight and put the bat on the ball. That was a surprise, but you know it worked. We tell them all of the time, when you get runners in scoring position, you’ve got to get those runners in.”

Pikeville got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With one out, Blake Birchfield drew a walk. Hensley followed with an infield single. That set up a two RBI double by Tate Laikin.

After that, Pikeville ended the inning with the two punch outs at home.

Perry Central (12-10) is scheduled to take on Rowan County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

“From day one, we told our guys that we have 36 practice games to get ready for district play because obviously we draw for our district and it’s a tough district and you never know who you may see,” Willis said. “It’s all about practice and getting all the reps in that you can. We play a bunch of guys to see what they can do and who can help us the most.

Pikeville (9-9) is scheduled to take on Boyd County at home Friday evening at 6:00 p.m.

Perry Central 10,

Floyd Central 6

Perry Central plated four runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning on its way to defeating visiting Floyd Central 10-6 in a high school baseball game on Monday, May 3.

Connor Combs picked up the win on the mound for the Commodores. Combs pitched two innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking one.

Dylan Mosley was stuck with the pitching loss for the Jaguars. Mosley pitched five innings, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three.

Braxton Amburgey started the game on the mound for Perry Central (14th Region/54th District). Amburgey allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out four.

Caleb Hager started the game on the mound for Floyd Central. Hager pitched one inning, allowing six runs on five hits while striking out two and walking one.

Floyd Central lost despite edging Perry Central 11-10 in the hits column.

Mason McAlarnis, Hunter Pigman, Dustin Fields and Skylar Chaney each recorded multiple hits for the Commodores.

Mosley, Brant Potter and Max Martin each managed to collect multiple hits for the Jaguars. Potter went three for three at the plate to lead Floyd Central’s offensive attack.

The Jaguars committed the only error in the game.