CAMPTON — Perry Central pulled away to defeat Wolfe County 85-57 in a boys' high school basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.

Perry Central evened its record to 11-11 after posting the win.

Thriving offensively, Perry Central shot 70.6 percent (36 of 51) from the field. The Commodores shot 61.5 percent (eight of 13) from three-point range.

Perry Central finished five of 11 from the free throw line.

Execelling inside, Perry Central outrebounded Wolfe County 25-12.

Kizer Slone scored 19 points to lead Perry Central to the win. Accompanying Slone in double figures for Perry Central, Dylan Knight scored 18 points and Trayten Woods netted 15 points.

Slone and Woods each connected on three of four three-point field goal attempts.

In addition to the three players reaching double figures, Mason McAlarnis (eight points), Rydge Beverly (seven points), Carter Castle (seven points), Tyler Day (seven points), Mason Sumner (two points) and Landon Miller (two points) provided scoring for the Commodores.

Knight paced Perry Central inside, grabbing seven rebounds.

Wolfe County shot 50 percent (19 of 38) from the field in the loss. The Wolves shot 47.1 percent (eight-of-17) from three-point range.

Wolfe County shot 78.6 percent (11 of 14) from the free throw line.

Sawyer Thompson scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Wolves. Thompson was the only Wolfe County player to reach double figures in scoring.

Wolfe County featured 10 different scorers. The additional scorers for Wolfe County were Andrew Mayabb (six points), Jayden Molands (five points), Dalton Voils (five points), Kris Evans (four points), Caleb Creech (three points), Camden Oliver (two points), Jayden Hollon (two points), Brady Robinson (one point) and Austin McInnis (one point).