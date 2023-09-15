HINDMAN — Perry Central shut out upstart Knott County Central 14-0 in a boys' high school soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Commodores defeated the Patriots for the second time in the 2023 boys' high school soccer season.
Tyson Neace scored five goals and dished out one assist to lead Perry Central to the win.
In addition to Neace, Perry Central's offensive attack included Preston Dunn (two goals), Aiden Fugate (two goals), Carter Castle (two goals), Ian Montgomery (one goal, three assists), Caiden Ritchie (one goal, two assists), Beau Bakun (one goal) and Joe Southwood (one assist).
Goalkeeper Wayne Bennet paced Perry Central defensively, recording a shutout. Bennet logged two saves for the Commodores.
Defensively for Knott County Central, goalkeeper Corey Livengood logged 17 saves.