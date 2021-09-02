HAZARD — Claiming its second straight win in the 2021 high school football season, Perry Central shut out visiting Floyd Central 35-0 on Friday, Aug. 27.

Perry Central (2-0) moved ahead early and never faltered.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led Perry Central through the air, completing 11 of 13 passes for 200 yards and four TDs.

Kameron Maggard, Jayden Sanders, Kobee Eldridge and Mason McAlarnis reeled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Commodores.

Maggard paced Perry Central in receiving, hauling in two catches for 91 yards and one TD.

The Commodores rushed 19 times for 135 yards and one TD. In addition to passing for four TDs, McKenzie delivered a rushing TD.

Elijah Gayheart led Perry Central on the ground, rushing eight times for 66 yards.

Following Gayheart’s leading performance on the ground, Cade Miller rushed two times for 38 yards.

Josh Perkins paced Perry Central’s defensive effort, recording eight tackles.

Finishing behind Perkins, Connor Combs and Austin Boggs added six tackles apiece for the Commodores.

Limited throughout the high school football matchup, Floyd was held to 102 rushing yards. The Jaguars didn’t pick up any yardage through the air.

After opening the 2021 high school football season with back-to-back wins, Perry Central is on its bye week.

The Commodores have regular season games remaining versus Breathitt County, Powell County, Letcher County Central, Paintsville, Johnson Central, Clay County, Harlan County and Williamsburg.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Breathitt County for its next game on Friday, Sept. 10.