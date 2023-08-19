HAZARD — Perry Central opened the 2023 boys' high school soccer season with back-to-back shutout wins over Middlesboro and Jackson City.

Perry Central 11, Middlesboro 0: Visiting Perry Central pulled away to defeat Middlesboro 11-0 in a boys' high school soccer season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Carter Castle scored three goals to lead Perry Central to the shutout win.

Following Castle, Ian Montgomery and Maddux Pence netted two goals apiece for the Commodores. Along with finding the net twice, Montgomery distributed three assists.

Perry Central used a balanced offensive effort to win convincingly. Additional offensive contributors for Perry Central included Maddux Pence (two goals), Tyson Neace (one goal, one assist), Aiden Fugate (one goal, one assist), Trenton Dunn (one goal), Preston Dunn (one goal), Beau Bakun (two assists) and Caiden Ritchie (two assists).

Trenton Dunn paced Perry Central defensively from his goalkeeper position, delivering a shutout (one save).

Perry Central 7, Jackson City 0: Notching its second straight shutout win, Perry Central blanked visiting Jackson City 7-0 on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Tyson Neace netted three goals to lead Perry Central to the shutout win over Jackson City.

Following Neace's hat trick, Carter Castle netted two goals and dished out one assist for the Commodores.

Aiding Perry Central in the win, Ian Montgomery contributed one goal and three assists.

Rounding out Perry Central's individual scoring, Preston Dunn added one goal.

Chipping in offensively for the Commodores, Aiden Fugate dished out one assist.

Defensively for Perry Central, goalkeeper Trenton Dunn recorded a shutout. Trenton Dunn logged seven saves for the Commodores.