LOUISA — Perry Central was limited to two TDs as Lawrence County pulled away to win 38-14 on Friday, Sept. 1.

Lawrence County dealt Perry Central its first loss in the 2023 high school football season.

The Commodores and Bulldogs exited the first quarter scoreless.

Lawrence County scored first in the second quarter but Perry Central managed to move ahead 7-6.

However, Lawrence County answered and managed to lead 18-7 at halftime.

Stretching its lead, Lawrence County led 24-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Lawrence County thrived offensively, rushing for 244 yards. Through the air, Lawrence County produced 218 passing yards.

Cody Crum paced Lawrence County (2-1) on the ground, rushing 10 times for 103 yards and one TD.

Leading Lawrence County to the win, quarterback Talan Pollack completed 10 passes for 218 yards and three TDs.

Quarterback Kizer Slone paced Perry Central (2-1) through the air, completing 16 passes for 196 yards and one TD.

Noah Kilburn finished as Perry Central's leading receiver, hauling in eight receptions for 105 yards and one TD.

The Commodores rushed 19 times for 113 yards and one TD. Seth Jackson led Perry Central on the ground, rushing 14 times for 70 yards and one TD.

Hunter Griffith recorded a game-high 13 tackles to lead Perry Central's defensive effort.

Second to Griffith in the key defensive category for Perry Central, Phoenix Eddington posted 10 tackles.

Additional productive defensive players for Perry Central, Tyson Riley and Kayden Haddix tallied nine tackles apiece.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Bell County for its next game on Friday, Sept. 8.