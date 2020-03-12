HINDMAN — After finishing as the 54th District runner-up, Perry Central suffered a season-ending loss. Hot-shooting Wolfe County pulled away to defeat Perry Central 73-58 in the opening round of the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Knott Central High School on Wednesday, March 4.
With the loss, Perry Central ended its season 13-18.
Wolfe County, which improved to 20-9 and advanced to the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals, shot 53.5 percent (23 of 43) from the field. The Wolves were nine of 18 from three-point range.
Wolfe County shot 85.7 percent (18 of 21) from the free-throw line.
Sawyer Thompson led Wolfe County with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds. Thompson was four of five from three-point range.
Finishing directly behind Thompson in scoring for the Wolves, Jaz Johnson netted 21 points.
The additional scorers for Wolfe County were Hunter Brewer (eight points), Wilgus Tolson (seven points), Elijah Tolson (seven points), Cody Peyton (six points) and Skylar Ritchie (two points).
Perry County Central shot 40.9 percent (18 of 44) from the field. The Commodores were four of 20 from three-point range.
Perry County Central shot 69.2 percent (18 of 26) from the free-throw line.
Dawson Duff paced Perry County Central with 19 points. Duff was three of 10 from three-point range.
Accompanying Duff in double figures in scoring for the Commodores, Rydge Beverly netted 12 points and D’Andre Reed contributed 11 points.
The additional scorers for Perry Central were Dylan Cornett (six points), Tyler Day (five points), Cameron Fugate (four points) and Lanse McKenzie (one point).
Duff and Reed paced Perry Central inside, grabbing five rebounds apiece.
In the other opening round games in the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament it was Knott Central 45, Estill County 44; Hazard 59, Breathitt County 47 and Letcher Central 73, Owsley County 62.
