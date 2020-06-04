Perry Central is matched up against Mason County in the 2020 Appalachian Bowl.
New head coach Mark Dixon is preparing to guide the Commodores in the early-season bowl game, which is slated to be held at Clay County High School. Dixon, who made a coaching move following a successful stint at crosstown rival Hazard, replaced Ovie Canady as the Commodores’ head coach earlier in the year.
The Commodores ended the 2019 high school football season 1-9. Perry Central topped out-of-state opponent Lee (Va.) for its lone win in the 2019 season. The Commodores missed out on advancing to the 2019 Class 4A State Playoffs.
A former state title contender, Mason County concluded the 2019 high school football season 6-6. The Royals, under the direction of head coach Jonathan Thomas, blanked Powell County 27-0 in the opening round of the 2019 Class 3A State Playoffs. However, Fleming County ended Mason County’s run in the 2019 prep gridiron postseason, defeating the Panthers 35-7 in a second round matchup.
The Royals managed to outscore a dozen opponents 363-301 in 2019.
The Perry Central and Mason County football teams did not meet during the 2019 high school football season.
Perry Central competes in Class 4A, District 8, along with reigning state champion Johnson Central, Clay County, Harlan County and Letcher County Central. The Commodores finished 0-4 in Class 4A District 8 in 2019.
Mason County competes in Class 3A, District 6, along with Fleming County, Lewis County, Pendleton County and Powell County. The Royals finished 3-1 in Class 3A District 6 in 2019.
