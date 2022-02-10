East Ridge came out firing Wednesday night against Perry Central, but the Commodores third quarter press proved to be too much for the Warriors as they ultimately fell, 84-61 at home.

Perry Central got the quick jump on East Ridge Wednesday night as Rydge Beverly put the Commodores on top 4-0 early in the first, but the Warriors came firing back with five of their own to take the lead with 5:32 left in the first.

There was a lot of back-and-fourth until with 3:12 left on the clock the Commodores pulled away a little bit going on a 9-0 for two minutes to go on top 21-13.

East Ridge kept fighting back with five points to close out the quarter down 21-17.

The second quarter was much like the first, a back-and-fourth contest with close scoring at 18-17 in Perry Central’s favor sending it into the locker rooms 39-32 at the half, Perry Central.

The third quarter is where things started to get hairy for the Warriors.

East Ridge’s Isaac Woods came up with a quick basket to get things going for the Warriors. Woods lead East Ridge on the night with 25 points and was able to come up with three rebounds as well.

Tyler Day kicked things off for Perry Central in the third, though. With 7:10 on the clock, Day knocked down one of his six three’s on the night and the Commodores never looked back.

Perry Central’s press started to get to the Warriors as the Commodores went on a huge 20-8 run to end out the third quarter.

Going into the final eight minutes, Perry Central found themselves with a 59-42 lead over East Ridge.

The Warriors tried to scrap back in the fourth, but just couldn’t get into the swing of things long enough to keep Perry Central off the scoreboard and East Ridge fell to the Commodores 84-61.

Tyler Day lead Perry Central on the night with 22 points and was six of 10 from behind the arc, Lanse McKenzie followed up Day with 17 points and seven rebounds on the night. Beverly followed with 12 points, while Dylan Brock and Landon Napier followed with eight points each.

The Warriors were lead by Woods’ 25 points, Braxton Stanley tacked on 13 and Jonathon Mills came through with seven.

With the loss, the Warriors 13-8 on the season, will be in action again tonight as they play host to Belfry.

Perry Central advances to 19-1 on the season and will be in action again February 8, in the Bobby Keith Classic against Clay County.

Perry Central 63,

Clay County 52

MANCHESTER — Visiting Perry Central knocked off Clay County 63-52 in the Bobby Keith Classic on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The Commodores returned to the win column after dropping back-to-back games to Madison Central and North Laurel.

Perry Central shot 43.1 percent (22 of 51) from the field in the win. The Commodores shot 47.1 percent (eight of 17) from three-point range.

Perry County Central shot 73.3 percent (11 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Landon Napier scored 27 points to lead Perry Central to the victory. Napier connected on five of 11 three-point field goal attempts.

Accompanying Napier in double figures for the Commodores, Tyler Day netted 11 points.

Contributing offensively for Perry County Central, Lanse McKenzie (eight points), Dylan Knight (seven points), Dylan Brock (six points), Tyler Fannin (two points) and Rydge Beverly (two points) accounted for the rest of the Commodores’ scoring.

McKenzie paced Perry Central inside, pulling down eight rebounds.

Longtime rivals from bordering regions, Perry County Central and Clay County met for the first time in the 2021/2022 boys’ high school basketball season.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Leslie County for a 54th District game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.