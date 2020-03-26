Perry Central High School graduate Braxton Cottongame made two pitching appearances and one start during a shortened sophomore season with the University of Kentucky baseball team.
As a sophomore pitcher for the Wildcats, Cottongame worked 5.2 innings over a pair of games, allowing five earned runs while recording five strikeouts and allowing four walks.
The Perry County Central High School product carried momentum into the 2020 college baseball season. Cottongame excelled for the Anchorage Glacier Pilots in the Alaska Baseball League over the summer. Working as a starter over the summer, Cottongame compiled a 3-1 record and a 3.89 ERA over seven starts. He pitched 34.2 innings, allowing 34 hits and 39 strikeouts.
Cottongame held opponents to two earned runs or less in five of seven starts. A talented young pitcher for the University of Kentucky baseball team, Cottongame ranked 10th in the Alaska Baseball League in strikeouts during the regular season, registering 32 Ks.
Cottongame appeared in 17 games for Kentucky during the 2019 college baseball season. He made his college career debut on February 16, 2019 at Austin Peay. Cottongame went 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in 18.1 innings during his freshman season. He allowed 20 hits, struck out 15 and walked 15 as a freshman. Cottongame, who did not allow a home run during his freshman season, posted a 3.75 ERA in nine SEC games, striking out 10 in 12.0 innings. SEC opponents hit just .190 against Cottongame with only two extra-base hits during the 2019 season.
Cottongame saw his velocity increase into the low 90s by the end of the 2019 college baseball season. The Perry Central product struck out a career-high three versus national champion Vanderbilt in his final appearance of the 2019 season on May 17.
