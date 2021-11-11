WHITESBURG — Perry County Central was limited as Letcher Central pulled away to win 47-13 in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 4A Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5.

Following the loss, Perry County Central exited the 2021 high school football season 7-4.

Letcher Central scored first and forced the Commodores to play from behind throughout the postseason matchup.

The Cougars led 20-7 at halftime.

Quarterback Carson Adams led Letcher Central to the win, completing 15 of 21 passes for 204 yards and three TDs.

Jonah Little led Letcher Central in receiving, reeling in seven receptions for 77 yards and two TDs.

Behind Little, Nicholas Hanning hauled in three receptions for 76 yards.

Contributing to the Cougars’ aerial attack, Wyatt Ison added four receptions for 46 yards and one TD.

Producing on the ground, Letcher Central rushed 21 times for 99 yards and one TD.

Isaac Matthews led the Cougars on the ground, rushing 13 times for 59 yards and one TD.

Delivering through the air and on the ground for Letcher Central, Adams rushed four times for 23 yards and one TD.

Excelling on special teams for Letcher Central, Hanning and Ison each returned a kickoff for a TD.

Pacing the Cougars defensively, Quinton Williams recorded a team-high nine tackles.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led the Commodores, completing 14 of 29 passes for 176 yards and one TD. On the ground, McKenzie rushed 14 times for 30 yards and one TD.

Cade Miller led Perry County Central in receiving, hauling in five receptions for 92 yards and one TD.

Behind Miller, Kameron Maggard made five receptions for 51 yards in the Commodores’ offensive attack.

Perry County Central rushed 32 times for 98 yards and one TD.

Pacing Perry County Central on the ground, Kobee Eldridge rushed 10 times for 49 yards.

Josh Perkins paced Perry County Central defensively, recording 14 tackles. Following Perkins in the key defensive category, Nolan Wooton and Braxton Day registered six tackles apiece for the Commodores.