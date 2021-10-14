HAZARD — Hazard opened district action with a 46-6 win to open Class A District 7 action over Phelps last Thursday night.

The game was pushed up and Hazard was ready to play.

The Bulldogs came out and scored on their opening drive as freshman quarterback Max Pelfrey found Andrew Ford for a 23-yard TD with 10:03 left to play in the first quarter.

Hazard’s defense was strong and forced Phelps to punt on its first possession.

But Phelps’ defense stepped up and forced the Bulldogs to a turnover on downs on its next two possessions.

After holding Hazard deep in their own territory, Phelps took over the ball to open the second quarter of play. That second quarter didn’t go so well for the Hornets, though.

On the second play from the quarter, Phelps’ Hayden Mounts took the handoff and he fumbled the ball in the end zone. Hazard’s Hank Pelfrey pounced on the ball for the recovery and TD. Hazard’s Mia Rouse added the extra-point kick with 11:42 left in the first half to push the Bulldog lead to 13-0.

After forcing Phelps to punt again, Hazard took over at their own 19-yard line. That didn’t matter as Max Pelfrey found Hank Pelfrey for an 81-yard TD. Rouse added the extra-point to push the lead to 20-0.

The Bulldogs got one more score in the first half as standout running back Max Johnson scored on a 23-yard TD run with 3:14 left in the first half. The score pushed Hazard’s lead to 26-0.

The Bulldogs and Johnson thought they had another score in the first half as Johnson returned a punt to the end zone, but Hazard was called for a block in the back to negate the score.

The Bulldogs held a 26-0 halftime lead.

Freshman quarterback Max Pelfrey had his best game as a starter for the Bulldogs. Max Pelfrey was 14 for 21 passing for 332 yards and four TDs. He added 11 yards rushing on three carries as well.

Jondon Olinger led the rushing attack with a 94-yard TD run. Johnson followed with 40 yards rushing and a TD on five carries. Turner added 23 yards on the ground on two carries.

Hank Pelfrey led the Hazard wide receivers with four catches for 155 yards and a two TDs. Turner hauled in six receptions for 84 yards. Ford had two catches for 69 yards and two TDs.

Ryan Dean led the defense with 14 tackles. Hank Pelfrey added nine tackles and two and 1/5 sacks. Ford and Cameron Caudill each had seven tackles; Caudill added a sack.

The Bulldogs had six sacks as a team. Davion Strode had two sacks.

Phelps wasn’t ready to give up, though.

The Hornets came out and drove the ball down the field on their opening drive of the third quarter. Cainan Land capped the drive off with a 13-yard TD run with 6:02 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 26-6.

The Bulldogs got momentum back on their side after that as Max Pelfrey found Andrew Ford for a 54-yard TD pass; it was the second TD for the duo on the night. Rouse knocked down the extra-point to push the Bulldog lead to 33-6.

The Bulldogs opened the fourth with a bang as Hank Pelfrey scored on a 52-yard TD run with 11:40 left to play. That pushed the Bulldog lead to 39-6.

Locklear led the Hornet offense. He was nine for 15 passing for 105 yards and an interception. Locklear also led the rushing attack with 79 yards on 17 carries. Turnmire followed with 23 yards on two carries. Bryson Layne added seven yards on two carries. Land had six yards and a TD on two carries.

Turnmire led the Hornet wide receivers with four catches for 67 yards. Land followed with three catches for 38 yards.

The Hornets only gained 224 yards of total offense on the night.

Landon Dotson led the Hornet defense with 16 tackles and a sack. Kenzeth Ratliff followed with 11 tackles and a sack.

Hazard tacked on another score late to get the running clock and put the final touches on the win.

Hazard (5-3) is scheduled to visit Sayre at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in another big district matchup. The winner of the matchup will clinch a home playoff game in the first round.

Phelps (2-6) is scheduled to visit Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in another district matchup.