LEXINGTON — Perry Central seniors Kailey Dixon and Kim Hughes have earned Class 2A All-State honors from the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association (KSCA).

Dixon has been named First Team All-State after batting .561 with 60 hits, 41 RBIs, 9 doubles, 14 triples, 7 home runs and 42 steals.

Hughes has been tabbed Honorable Mention All-State after compiling a 24-5 record with a 1.29 ERA and 172 strikeouts.

The Class 2A softball honors follow.

Class 2A First Team All-State: Abby Hammond (Lexington Catholic), Emily Cole (Lewis County), Emma Winkle (Estill County), Emma Markham (Warren East), Kayleigh White (Boyle County), Summer Ray (Boyle County), Haven Ford (Rowan County), Jacie Goad (Boyd County), Kailey Dixon (Perry Central), Chloe Hannah (Pike Central), Taytum Spiers (Elizabethtown), Isabella Persinger (Harrison County).

Class 2A Second Team All-State: Kayley Bruener (Pendleton County), Kara Hines (Harrison County), Anna Greenwell (Highlands), Kayla Sullivan (Lewis County), Madison Hymer (Warren East), Alex Blanton (Boyd County), Emma Sullivan (Marion County), Hadley Borders (Allen County-Scottsville), Grace Adams (Henry County), Danni Foley (Corbin), Lauren Farmer (Estill County), Lydia Jones (Warren East), Morgan Tabor (Breckinridge County), Sara Bays (Boyd County).

Class 2A Honorable Mention All-State: Rylee Warner (Franklin County), Haylie Brasel (Warren East), Kim Hughes (Perry Central), Stephany Tussey (East Carter), Kennedy Baioni (Highlands), Ally Utley (Franklin-Simpson), Courtney Sandy (Boyle County), Kaila Stidham (Corbin), Savannah White (Harrison County), Macie Howes (Christian Academy-Louisville).

Class 2A Co-Players of the Year: Abby Hammond (Lexington Catholic), Emily Cole (Lewis County).

Class 2A Coaching Staff of the Year: Elizabethtown.